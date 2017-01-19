Carlos Tevez was greeted by an absolute mob upon his China arrival

A throng of fans made sure Carlos Tevez felt welcome during his arrival at the Pudong International Airport in Shanghai, China. Hundreds of Shanghai Shenhua faithful crammed the terminal to greet the 32-year-old Argentinian striker. It was an absolute scene.

Chants of “Carlos! Carlos!” rang out as the new arrival worked his way through the crowd of fans and press with an escort contingent. The striker signed with the Chinese Super League club just before the new year, making the move from his boyhood club of Boca Juniors to Shanghai.

Tevez’s salary with Shanghai Shenhua reportedly will make him the highest paid player in the world. The move is another in a string of high-profile transfers to China in this transfer window and in those prior. In China, Tevez joins other big-name internationals such as Hulk, Oscar, Alex Teixeira Fredy Guarin.

In addition to paying Tevez a princely sum weekly, Shanghai Shenhua reportedly doled out $78.2 million to secure his signature from Boca Juniors. He hasn’t played a single minute for the Chinese side yet, but safe to say expectations couldn’t be higher.