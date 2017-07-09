Brazil police investigating death of soccer fan after game

RIO DE JANEIRO (AP) Police in Brazil are investigating the death of a soccer fan who was allegedly shot during clashes after Vasco da Gama was defeated by rival Flamengo in the Brazilian league.

The G1 news website identified the deceased fan as 27-year-old Vasco supporter David Rocha Lopes, with his brother Carlos Henrique Rocha telling G1 at Souza Aguiar hospital that Lopes had died from a gunshot wound after the game in Rio de Janeiro.

Police did not confirm the man’s identity but said ”investigations were underway.”

Video footage from the match showed police using teargas, stun grenades and pepper spray to contain Vasco fans after their team lost 1-0.

Clashes continued outside the stadium, where Lopes was allegedly shot. Another two people were injured and taken to the hospital with gunshot wounds, according to G1.