Borussia Dortmund’s Marc Bartra injured and sent to hospital after explosions near team bus

Marc Bartra was injured when three explosions went off near the Borussia Dortmund team bus and has been taken to the hospital, the club confirmed. Borussia Dortmund CEO Hans-Joachim Watzke said that Bartra suffered injures to his hand and arm, but that they were not remotely life-threatening.

The explosions went off prior to the Champions League quarterfinal match between Borussia Dortmund and AS Monaco. The club said that there was no danger anywhere near the stadium, but officials chose to postpone the match until Wednesday, when it is now scheduled to be played.

There is no word yet on the severity of Bartra’s injury. After the explosions, the club released that one person had been injured in the incident, but that all players were safe. They later revealed that Bartra was the injured person and that he was being treated in the hospital.

The Dortmund police have confirmed the three explosions and that they were in the area of the team bus. No other details have been released and the police have cautioned against any speculation or rumors.