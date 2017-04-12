Suspect detained in bombing of Borussia Dortmund bus

German police have detained one suspect and are investigating a second for the explosion near the Borussia Dortmund bus ahead of their Champions League match against AS Monaco on Tuesday, a blast which injured Dortmund defender Marc Bartra.

From the BBC:

A spokeswoman for Germany’s federal state prosecutor in Karlsruhe, Frauke Koehler, said: “Two suspects from the Islamist spectrum have become the focus of our investigation. Both of their apartments were searched, and one of the two has been detained.”

Koehler also said that there was a piece of shrapnel embedded in one of the headrests of the bus.

Germany’s chancellor Angela Merkel spoke out strongly against the attack, which she called a “revolting act.”

“The chancellor was, like the people of Dortmund and millions of people everywhere, appalled by the attack on the BVB team bus,” spokesman Steffen Seibert said.

The first leg of the match between Dortmund and AS Monaco was postponed following the blast. The match will be played today, Wednesday, at 12:45 p.m. ET.

After the explosion Bartra was taken to the hospital, where he underwent successful surgery on his wrist.