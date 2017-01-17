Arjen Robben rips players going to China, says it’s admitting your ‘career is over’

Mark down Arjen Robben as not a huge fan of the Chinese Super League. The Bayern Munich winger offered his opinion on players making the move to the CSL, and he didn’t hold back.

Fresh off signing a 12-month extension with the Bavarian giants, Robben said, “I am having a great time here at Bayern and I am playing at one of the best clubs in the world. I would not know where to move at my age.

“A transfer to China would be something else entirely. That is basically acknowledging your career is over. I want to keep playing at the highest level as long as possible,” the 32-year-old said via The Mirror.

Sounding the death knell for the careers of his colleagues heading to China is pretty strong. He did backpedal just a bit, however, adding that players past their prime (sort 0f) get a pass. Those at the pinnacle of their careers caught heat from the Dutchman, though.

“I do not understand players going to China at the age of 27 or 28. Those guys are at the peak of their career. That is a waste really. You only get one career. I sort of understand players who are already in their 30s.”

This winter and the past handful of transfer windows have seen the Chinese Super League snapping up players for outlandish sums. The likes of Axel Witsel, Oscar, Hulk and Alex Teixeira all moved to China and are being paid handsomely for it. And, to be frank, that’s their prerogative. In fact, it’s not up to Robben or anyone to decide what’s important to these players.

If Robben wants to remain at Bayern until he finally hangs up his cleats, so be it. If he wants a change of scenery and perhaps a bit more spending money, that’s fine, too. What he shouldn’t worry about is castigating his fellow professionals for what they decide.