Watch Andy Carroll score the best goal you will see all weekend

Andy Carroll is known primarily for two things: Being big and Liverpool paying a comical amount of money for him.

What he is not known for is being especially skilled, scoring amazing goals or really anything that makes him a highlight-reel star. But he definitely was all of that on Saturday because of one single goal.

What. A. Goal.

You’re not supposed to score when a cross is behind you and you’re 15 yards from goal. You take that pass down, hope you can turn toward goal or make a pass. You don’t even bother trying to put it on goal. But Carroll had the audacity to try. And we are so thankful he did.

