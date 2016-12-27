Who were the worst players of 2016?
2016 was a wild year. Leicester City won the Premier League, Portugal won the Euros and a lot of other weird things happened in between. Unknown players stepped up, top players underperformed, and everything else happened in between. Here are 11 of 2016's biggest flops.Getty Images Getty Images
Goalkeeper: Guillermo Ochoa
Memo Ochoa will be glad to see the back of 2016. Chile stuck seven past him in the Copa America quarterfinals, and he was buried on the bench for Malaga before finally getting a lifeline tossed to him in the form of a loan to Granada, who have been awful since he joined. Here's hoping 2017 treats Mexico's No. 1 a little bit better.This content is subject to copyright. AFP/Getty Images
Defender: Branislav Ivanovic
It seems as if Ivanovic went from one of the Premier League's best right backs to just plain terrible in the span of a year. Still, under Jose Mourinho, his job was secure, and he was free to put in awful performance after awful performance in a Chelsea shirt before new manager Antonio Conte finally came in and phased him out. Life comes at you fast, and for Ivanovic, 2016 is definitely a year to forget.Getty Images Getty Images
Defender: John Stones
With big price tags come big responsibilities. At 22 years old, John Stones is still incredibly young for a defender, but it doesn't exempt him from the fact that he wasn't good in 2016. He often struggled for Everton, and he's continued to work to find his feet in a Manchester City shirt since his record move in the summer. His penchant for playing the ball out of the back made him a top target for Pep Guardiola, but his tendency to check out of games and desire to dribble his way out of dangerous situations has gotten him in trouble more than a few times. The future's bright for Stones, but 2016 was a big bump in the road for the young Englishman.Getty Images Getty Images
Defender: Aleksandar Kolarov
Aleksandar Kolarov is probably one of the most frustrating players in the world to watch. He's a more than capable defender who's brilliant at going forward, with a cracking left foot. When he's bad, he's really bad though, and in 2016, he showcased that incredibly baffling inconsistency.Getty Images Getty Images
Midfielder: Moussa Sissoko
Moussa Sissoko was wildly inconsistent for Newcastle, and he was a big part of the team that got relegated from the Premier League. Despite this, he had a stellar Euro 2016, and earned a big-money move to Tottenham for €30 million over the summer. That was a mistake on the part of Spurs though, and he's been awful thus far, leading to many fans branding him their worst ever signing. Ouch.Jean Catuffe Getty Images
Midfielder: Steven Gerrard
Steven Gerrard was once one of the world's best center midfielders. He came to MLS in search of one last great adventure (and a nice paycheck to boot), but ended up being surprised by the challenge that met him. Be it the heat, the travel, or just the fact that he wasn't quite prepared for what MLS is, he was a shadow of his former self at the Galaxy, and he hung the boots up this year, calling quits on an fantastic career at a real low point.Kelvin Kuo Kelvin Kuo-USA TODAY Sports
Midfielder: Marouane Fellaini
Poor Marouane Fellaini. It's not his fault he's just not good enough for Manchester United. His loutish, clumsy ways just don't fit in at Old Trafford, and it showed in his 100+ matches in a Red Devils shirt. He's been pretty bad overall for United, but 2016 was especially painful for him. 2017 will see him likely in a different shirt, and hopefully it'll go a bit better.Getty Images Getty Images
Midfielder: Jese Rodriguez
Jese Rodriguez has had a rough go of it. First, he fell out of favor at Real Madrid under Zinedine Zidane, as Lucas Vazquez saw his star rise under the Frenchman. He left for Paris Saint-Germain, seeking playing time under new manager Unai Emery, but it's been even more of a nightmare in France. Now, he looks set to go back to Spain at Las Palmas, where hopefully he can rediscover the magic and get his career back on track. Simply playing would be a good start.Aurelien Meunier Getty Images
Midfielder: Julian Draxler
Julian Draxler can't get out of Germany quick enough. He declared his intention to leave Wolfsburg in the summer after being locked in an ongoing battle with club management. A poor Euro 2016 and start to the Bundesliga season didn't help his case, and the 23-year-old was even dropped from the squad in November. Luckily, his Wolfsburg nightmare is about to end as he sealed a move to Paris Saint-Germain in next month's transfer window.Getty Images Bongarts/Getty Images
Forward: Wayne Rooney
Life comes at you fast. Rooney's been a pro since the age of 16, and the wear and tear of the Premier League has hit him hard in recent months. He's always been a hybrid attacker, but now without the engine he relied on to carry him up and down the pitch in his younger years, his production and effectiveness have dropped off drastically. He spent most of the year hearing that he shouldn't be in the team for United or England, and too often proved his critics right.AMA Sports Photo Agency Getty Images
Forward: Saido Berahino
Saido Berahino's mouth may have talked him off the pitch one too many times. He's been part of multiple transfer controversies in his time at West Brom, and the most recent issues with his club has seen him sent to fat camp in France, stuck in the stands since September, and without a goal since February. This nightmare can't end soon enough for the England international. He needs to leave West Brom, but after 2016, there aren't many teams left that still want him.Getty Images Getty Images