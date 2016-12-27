Who were the worst players of 2016?

Goalkeeper: Guillermo Ochoa

Memo Ochoa will be glad to see the back of 2016. Chile stuck seven past him in the Copa America quarterfinals, and he was buried on the bench for Malaga before finally getting a lifeline tossed to him in the form of a loan to Granada, who have been awful since he joined. Here's hoping 2017 treats Mexico's No. 1 a little bit better.

AFP/Getty Images