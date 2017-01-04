Winter transfer window: Tracking the biggest moves of the January window

Oscar's €60 million transfer from Chelsea to Shanghai SIPG will be tough to top this winter, but there are still plenty of opportunities for clubs to drop some dollars. Here's a look at the biggest transfers already completed this January, with a minimum fee of €10 million. And keep an eye on this space, as more and more moves get added as the window rolls on.

Note: Players listed alphabetically by first name. All figures via transfermarkt.com.

Axel Witsel

Selling club: Zenit St. Petersburg

Purchasing club: Tianjin Quanjian

Fee: €20 million

Carlos Tevez

Selling club: Boca Juniors

Purchasing club: Shanghai Shenhua

Fee: €10.5 million

Gabriel Jesus

Selling club: Palmeiras

Purchasing club: Manchester City

Fee: €32 million

Julian Draxler

Selling club: Wolfsburg

Purchasing club: Paris St. Germain

Fee: €40 million

Kyung-Won Kwon

Selling club: Al-Ahli

Purchasing club: Tianjin Quanjian

Fee: €10.5 million

Leonardo Pavoletti

Selling club: Genoa

Purchasing club: Napoli

Fee: €18 million

Oscar

Selling club: Chelsea

Purchasing club: Shanghai SIPG

Fee: €60 million

Riechedly Bazoer

Selling club: Ajax

Purchasing club: Wolfsburg

Fee: €12 million

Rodolfo Pizarro

Selling club: Pachuca

Purchasing club: Guadalajara

Fee: €10 million

Stevan Jovetic

Selling club: Manchester City

Purchasing club: Inter Milan

Fee: €13.5 million

Wilfried Ndidi

Selling club: Genk

Purchasing club: Leicester City

Fee: €17.6 million

