Winter transfer window: Tracking the biggest moves of the January window
Oscar's €60 million transfer from Chelsea to Shanghai SIPG will be tough to top this winter, but there are still plenty of opportunities for clubs to drop some dollars. Here's a look at the biggest transfers already completed this January, with a minimum fee of €10 million. And keep an eye on this space, as more and more moves get added as the window rolls on.
Note: Players listed alphabetically by first name. All figures via transfermarkt.com.
Axel Witsel
Selling club: Zenit St. Petersburg
Purchasing club: Tianjin Quanjian
Fee: €20 millionVI-Images
Carlos Tevez
Selling club: Boca Juniors
Purchasing club: Shanghai Shenhua
Fee: €10.5 millionThis content is subject to copyright.
Gabriel Jesus
Selling club: Palmeiras
Purchasing club: Manchester City
Fee: €32 millionThis content is subject to copyright.
Julian Draxler
Selling club: Wolfsburg
Purchasing club: Paris St. Germain
Fee: €40 millionTF-Images
Kyung-Won Kwon
Selling club: Al-Ahli
Purchasing club: Tianjin Quanjian
Fee: €10.5 million
Leonardo Pavoletti
Selling club: Genoa
Purchasing club: Napoli
Fee: €18 millionGetty Images
Oscar
Selling club: Chelsea
Purchasing club: Shanghai SIPG
Fee: €60 millionThis content is subject to copyright.
Riechedly Bazoer
Selling club: Ajax
Purchasing club: Wolfsburg
Fee: €12 millionVI-Images
Rodolfo Pizarro
Selling club: Pachuca
Purchasing club: Guadalajara
Fee: €10 millionLatinContent
Stevan Jovetic
Selling club: Manchester City
Purchasing club: Inter Milan
Fee: €13.5 millionClaudio Villa - Inter
Wilfried Ndidi
Selling club: Genk
Purchasing club: Leicester City
Fee: €17.6 millionPhotonews