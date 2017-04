The USWNT coach scrapped a three-back formation like the ones the team has been using lately and instead trotted the players out in a 4-4-2. But it was quickly apparent that right back Kelley O'Hara had been asked to push way up the field in the attack so Rose Lavelle, starting on the right wing, could pinch inside centrally. The 4-4-2 in defense turned into a 3-4-1-2 in the attack. The result was more numbers in the midfield with players in their best attacking positions, while not having to weather the positional complexities of an unfamiliar three-back line.

So, it may not be that Jill Ellis is abandoning the idea of a starting three-back formation, but she is clearly looking at her options when it comes to bolstering the team's ability to control in the midfield.