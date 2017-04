The players' fight began with a call for equal pay to the men, however things have changed. Instead, the players now say they want equitable pay, which is not a small difference.

The structures for the men's and women's teams are different, with U.S. Soccer also paying the women's team's club salaries. Because of that, it's nearly impossible to have equal pay and that's why the women's players have said they want equitable pay instead.

Equitable pay got the team a big increase in pay, as well as travel accommodations, per diem and other non-salaried things that are equal to the men. With the goal going forward being equitable pay, instead of equal pay, it will be interesting to see how that impacts the discussion and negotiations in future negotiations.