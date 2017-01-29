5 things we learned about how Bruce Arena will manage the USMNT from Sunday’s friendly

Two months after being hired to replace Jurgen Klinsmann, Bruce Arena finally got to coach a match (again) as U.S. manager. With the U.S. in a hole in World Cup qualifying, Arena doesn't have a lot of room to experiment. He has to get things right nearly immediately.

It's only been one match and everything needs to be viewed with the Small Sample Size warning, but what did we learn in the scoreless draw against Servia about how Arena intends to get the Americans back on track?