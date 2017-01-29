5 things we learned about how Bruce Arena will manage the USMNT from Sunday’s friendly
Two months after being hired to replace Jurgen Klinsmann, Bruce Arena finally got to coach a match (again) as U.S. manager. With the U.S. in a hole in World Cup qualifying, Arena doesn't have a lot of room to experiment. He has to get things right nearly immediately.
It's only been one match and everything needs to be viewed with the Small Sample Size warning, but what did we learn in the scoreless draw against Servia about how Arena intends to get the Americans back on track?
The fullbacks will get to fly forward
If the first match is any indication, Arena wants his fullbacks to get involved in the attack. Starting Graham Zusi, a converted winger, and the attack-minded Greg Garza was indicative of that, but even knowing that, the duo got forward all match long. It's fair to assume the U.S. fullbacks will be pretty aggressive under Arena.AP
Jermaine Jones gets some freedom
Jones' best stretch as a national teamer came at the 2014 World Cup when he was given a free role to push up high, go out wide and pretty much do as he pleased. The Americans leaned on his athleticism and brilliant reading of the game to cause havoc. That hasn't been his role for the U.S. much lately, but it was on Sunday, with Jones almost looking like a second striker at times, then a holder at others. He was everywhere.Jake Roth Jake Roth-USA TODAY Sports
The wingers have some versatility
Darlington Nagbe and Alejandro Bedoya were both wingers, and they did start out wide, but they had freedom to go wherever they could find space. In Nagbe's case especially, that meant cutting in a lot and even pushing up to get over the top. Arena sure didn't put too many restrictions on them.Jake Roth Jake Roth-USA TODAY Sports
A lone striker is the first option
We'll see if this holds up when Arena has Jozy Altidore and Bobby Wood at his disposal, but at least in this match, he only wanted to play with one striker. It was Altidore to begin with and then Jordan Morris came on for him in a straight swap. There was never a time when the Americans played with two strikers, which isn't entirely surprising. Arena spoke often about wanting the U.S. to have a No. 10 -- he has Sacha Kljestan there to start, then Benny Feilhaber -- and doing so is much easier with just one striker.Jake Roth Jake Roth-USA TODAY Sports
Experience reigns supreme
The U.S. didn't start anyone under the age of 25. Arena went with what he thought was his best team and that meant veterans. The U.S. hasn't done a great job working in younger players of late and it will be interesting to see what Arena does when he has someone like Christian Pulisic in the team, but at least for now, he's leaning on the guys who have been around a while with some youth off the bench like Morris and Juan Agudelo.Jake Roth Jake Roth-USA TODAY Sports