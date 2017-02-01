6 USMNT players to watch in Friday’s clash with Jamaica
The United States returns to action on Friday vs. Jamaica at 7 p.m. ET on FS1. Though it's only a friendly, it'll be Bruce Arena and the USMNT's final preparation match before World Cup qualifying resumes in March. As a reminder: World Cup qualifying is off to a pretty bad start. The USMNT sit in last place after two losses and Jurgen Klinsmann got fired as coach.
So, Friday's game – even with a limited roster of only MLS players – matters because the USMNT needs to get things figured out. To that end, here is a look at the players worth keeping a close eye on.
Sebastian Lletget
With the departure of Jermaine Jones from camp, Lletget is the player who stands to benefit the most as he may very well get a chance to start. Jones is suspended for the USMNT's next World Cup qualifier in March, and Lletget could put himself into consideration for that spot. But in the longer term, he could become a solution to replace Jones, who is 35. Those possibilities hinge, at least in part, on how Lletget does in Friday's match.Jake Roth Jake Roth-USA TODAY Sports
Darlington Nagbe
If there was a standout from Sunday's match, it was probably Nagbe, who made the most of his first-ever start in a USMNT uniform. It's not that Nagbe's performance was his best, but he was consistently the most active and threatening player of the Americans. If he can continue that and top it off with a bit more sharpness in the final third, it's easy to envision him pushing to be the USMNT's starting left winger going forward.Jake Roth Jake Roth-USA TODAY Sports
Jorge Villafana
If Villafana gets the chance to start on Friday, the pressure is on for him to prove he can be a starter. Other than Fabian Johnson, who plays as a winger for his club, the USMNT doesn't really have a go-to left back and Greg Garza didn't make the most of his start in the USMNT's last match. Villafana could make the case that the starting left back is him.
The extra wrinkle is that if Nagbe shows well enough on the left wing, there's the chance it could push Johnson back into the left back spot — but if Nagbe doesn't make a strong case and Villafana does, Johnson could instead take the left winger role. Johnson, of course, is good enough to play anywhere and, under Klinsmann, has been used at right back and right wing. But Arena is aiming to keep players in as close to their natural positions as possible and left back and left wing are Johnson's top two jobs, it's almost as if Villafana is competing against Nagbe to prove who is better starting material over Johnson.AP
Benny Feilhaber
Sacha Kljestan has left USMNT camp to be with his wife as they welcome their new baby, and that creates an opportunity for Feilhaber. The midfielder replaced Kljestan late in the USMNT's last match and played well, but it was against a tired opponent in a limited sample size. There's a good chance Feilhaber will get the starting nod on Friday and the bar right now seems to be pretty clear: be better than Kljestan, who appears to be the best choice at No. 10 now. (Christian Pulisic, of course, is also an option at No. 10 that could challenge Feilhaber, but Arena has hinted he sees Pulisic best deployed on the wing, at least for now.)Jake Roth Jake Roth-USA TODAY Sports
Dax McCarty
The central midfielder has not yet played under Arena, but Friday could be his shot. If he does play, it'll be interesting to see how he is utilized and what his partnership with Bradley looks like. In the previous match, Bradley got very deep – at times parking himself between the two USMNT centerbacks – but McCarty is best from a deeper role when he can help shield the back line, too. Both of them are capable of different roles in the central midfield and it may be simply be about deciding who should do what.Derik Hamilton Derik Hamilton-USA TODAY Sports
Jozy Altidore
Altidore is not going to be demoted from his starting spot anytime soon, so why is he worth watching? Because Bruce Arena seems to want a one-striker formation, and Altidore plays his best in a two-striker formation. In fact, after Arena's first match days ago in his new coaching stint, Altidore told reporters he found the single-striker formation challenging. The question is whether Altidore can adapt and play the dynamic role that Arena needs for the system to work.Jake Roth Jake Roth-USA TODAY Sports