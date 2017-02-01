6 USMNT players to watch in Friday’s clash with Jamaica

The United States returns to action on Friday vs. Jamaica at 7 p.m. ET on FS1. Though it's only a friendly, it'll be Bruce Arena and the USMNT's final preparation match before World Cup qualifying resumes in March. As a reminder: World Cup qualifying is off to a pretty bad start. The USMNT sit in last place after two losses and Jurgen Klinsmann got fired as coach.

So, Friday's game – even with a limited roster of only MLS players – matters because the USMNT needs to get things figured out. To that end, here is a look at the players worth keeping a close eye on.

Copyright The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

AP