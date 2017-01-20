Check out new renderings of Tottenham Hotspur’s upcoming stadium
Tottenham Hotspur are in the midst of building their new stadium, which will open in 2018. On Thursday, they released a batch of new renderings showing off some of the more luxurious aspects of the venue. Here is a look at all of the renderings to date.
This is an aerial view of the planned stadium.
The view from High Road on the northern side.
The stadium will feature what Tottenham is calling a "sky walk" (pictured to the upper left) where fans can climb the exterior of one of the new buildings.
The view from the southern side.
The new stadium will seat about 61,000 people.
The stadium will also host NFL games and Tottenham have even discussed the possibility of same-day doubleheaders featuring both Premier League and NFL fixtures.
According to Tottenham, a "five-story high glass atrium at the south end will allow a new open food court to be "bathed in natural light."
"To dare is to do."
A new look at a premium dining area.
The East Lower Club
The Tunnel Club
The H Club