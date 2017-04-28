The best XI if you combined Tottenham and Arsenal

Sunday brings around another edition of the North London derby, as Arsenal visit their bitter rivals Tottenham on Sunday. There's no love lost between these two teams and their fans, but what if we combined their player pools and picked the best XI? These mortal enemies would hate to line up alongside each other, but guess what, we don't care!
Here's the best combined XI, arranged in a 4-2-3-1 formation.
Goalkeeper: Hugo Lloris
Petr Cech has a wealth of experience, but Father Time seems to have caught up to the Arsenal keeper. Lloris is four years younger than his counterpart and is in his prime at the moment. The 30-year-old is aggressive in Tottenham's box and is a willing and able distributor of the ball.
AMA Sports Photo AgencyGetty Images
Right back: Kyle Walker
A relentless presence in the Premier League's best defense, Walker does the dirty work and is often tasked with shutting down some of the best wide attacking players in the world. Arsenal's Hector Bellerin was once of the bright, up and coming stars a year ago but he's plateaued for the time being. Perhaps in the future he'd supplant Walker, but for now the Spurs man gets the job.
Copyright The Associated Press. All rights reserved.AP
Centerback: Toby Alderweireld
The big Belgian sits at the heart of Tottenham's stalwart defense. At 28, he's athletic, strong and a very adept tackler. He reads the game extremely well and is rarely caught making a mistake.
This content is subject to copyright.AFP/Getty Images
Centerback: Laurent Koscielny
He's prone to the occasional sending off (justified or otherwise), but when he's on, he's ON. The Gunners defense completely collapses when he's not on the pitch because he's such an imposing presence. Tottenham's Jan Vertonghen is just a shade behind.
PA WireAP
Left back: Danny Rose
He's a fitness question heading into the derby, but signs are pointing toward him getting the start. That's huge for Spurs as Rose has speed to burn and provides a credible threat going forward while also being a diligent defender. His fragility is a concern, though not enough to see Arsenal's Nacho Monreal or Kieran Gibbs supplanting him.
Defensive midfield: Victor Wanyama
Wanyama can do it all and is emerging as one of the league's best lockdown midfielders. It's a position that's becoming more en vogue: a midfielder that can harry his counterparts while also push forward and join or start the attack. Wanyama's still learning on the fly and is excelling at it.
Getty ImagesGetty Images
Central midfield: Santi Cazorla
Cazorla's had a down year and won't be back until the summer, but he's dominant when healthy. An ankle injury derailed this season, but even if you're combining a starting XI for the future you'd want him in it. The Spaniard offers a world-class distribution from midfield ... something Arsenal have sorely missed.
David Price
Attacking midfield: Christian Eriksen
Eriksen's proving to be one of the more shrewd purchases in recent years. The 25-year-old moved over from Ajax in 2013 and has flourished under Mauricio Pocchetino. His passing is pinpoint and he's got a leg that can uncork goals from well outside the box. Unfortunately for Arsenal, the same can't be said of Mesut Ozil these days. The German tends to drift in and out of matches and can go long stretches without making an impact.
Getty Images
Attacking midfield: Alexis Sanchez
Sanchez has done everything Arsenal have asked of him and more this season. Except for signing an extension, that is. The Chilean dynamo has played a more advanced role this season, but back at home on the wing in this starting XI he'd be even more of a menace. There's no question he'd make the team.
This content is subject to copyright.AFP/Getty Images
Attacking midfield: Dele Alli
Perhaps the Premier League's brightest young star, Alli is a marvel. Spurs plucked him from the lower tiers of English soccer and he hasn't skipped a beat. At 21, he's already won the PFA Young Player of the Year Award twice and could be well on his way to winning the PFA Player of the Year Award. Arsenal's stable of other attacking midfielders don't even come close to bumping Alli off the team.
Copyright The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Striker: Harry Kane
There's a reason some of the world's biggest clubs have been sniffing around Kane. He's really, really, really good. He's got guile and craft while also showing off a strength that belies his frame. He can score headers, lasers, curlers, tap-ins, everything. Arsenal, meanwhile, have had to deploy Alexis at forward with their impotent stock of strikers. Kane takes this position easily.