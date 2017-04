If there were two teams that emerged as possible title contenders so far this season, it would the league's most dominant attack (the Portland Timbers) and its stoutest defense (Sporting Kansas City). In the end, defense won out on Saturday as a relentless SKC team smothered the Timbers in Portland and made it impossible for the best attack to score. It was the Timbers' first time failing to score a goal this season in a 1-0 score.

It doesn't take away from the Timbers' standing as the scariest attack in MLS, but what SKC did offers a blueprint for the rest of the league: Constantly be in motion, shut down space, and get physical. SKC are now undefeated and haven't conceded more than one goal in any game this season.