For a team that has been all about experimenting over the past few months, there wasn’t much tinkering between Thursday’s match vs. Russia and Sunday’s. Ellis trotted out the same line-up both times, and just about everyone was put in their best position.

There are some obvious caveats – Tobin Heath and Morgan Brian have been injured and weren't available for the Russia games. Carli Lloyd as a striker is uncertain since she's been moved around a lot lately. But it wouldn't be hard to imagine a 2019 World Cup line-up that looks a lot like the one that played vs. Russia, including Rose Lavelle and Mallory Pugh on each flank, with Samantha Mewis in the central midfield.