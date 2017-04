Clement Diop’s positioning left a lot to be desired and he was saved by the woodwork early on. In just the sixth minute a Jonathan Spector touch bounced off ball posts and out. In the 18th minute, it happened again when Rivas managed to beat an outstretched Diop from some 25 yards out but it bounced off the post.

That's not to say Diop didn't make some big-time saves -- he did and he managed to keep the Galaxy in the match. But Diop was caught too far out of net more than once and there are real questions about whether he should be the starting goalkeeper for the Galaxy. While he could’ve done better on the goal he conceded, he was lucky he didn’t concede more.