9 takeaways from Week 9 in MLS, as unpredictability reigned
1
The coaching hot seats in Philly and LA are unchanged after this week
2
FC Dallas and Portland look poised to duke it out in the West
3
Minnesota United may finally be settling in
4
The Whitecaps are clawing their way back
5
Are Giovinco and Altidore finally getting revved up?
6
Everyone loves a comeback, and the Sounders delivered
7
Orlando City keep getting better, and they've got Kaka back
8
The Red Bulls look like themselves again
9