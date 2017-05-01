9 takeaways from Week 9 in MLS, as unpredictability reigned

Coming into this weekend’s matches, the two coaches who looked to be most in the hot seat were the LA Galaxy’s Curt Onalfo and the Philadelphia Union’s Jim Curtin. So when the two sides faced off on Saturday, both had plenty to gain from a big win. That, however, didn’t happen as a scoreless draw prolongs the questions about whether either coach could face a midseason upheaval.

For the Galaxy, the 0-0 tie at home is the worse result. Onalfo made some much-needed changes to the Galaxy back line and tweaked the team’s formation too. They looked a bit better in defense, but still disjointed overall and unable to click in the attack in a game they should’ve been able to control. For the Union, a draw on the road is the least of their worries lately, but it certainly doesn’t take any pressure off Curtin.