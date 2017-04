The Portland Timbers coach made history a couple weeks ago when he used zero substitutes, and then he did it again the following week. Fans were upset and thought he needed to start using his subs after the loss and draw, respectively. He did that against the Union – to the point that the Timbers ran out of subs when Darren Mattocks had to be stretchered off the field in stoppage time. They finished with 10 men, but the 3-0 win was never in doubt.

Whether Caleb Porter felt the need to make subs because of the flak he took is unclear, but it's probably beside the point. Porter defended his earlier decisions to forgo subs by asking reporters who he should take off – Fanendo Adi, Diego Valeri, or one of the other starters on the field if they weren't gassed? He may have had a point. And when he used up his subs in Philly, he seemed to err on the side of avoiding second yellow cards and injuries. Either way, the Timbers sit at the top of the entire league, so maybe Porter should be trusted to manage the game however he sees fit?