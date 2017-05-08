9 takeaways from Week 10 in MLS, as depth made all the difference

It's been as awful a start to the season as any Galaxy fan can remember. Curt Onalfo, the Galaxy's new coach, has seemingly been in the hot seat for his squad's inability to perform, both on an individual basis and as a group. But after falling 2-0 to the Chicago Fire on Saturday, it seemed like Onalfo and the Galaxy were finally fed up with losing and found a way to eke out a 2-2 draw.

Onalfo made a substitution that didn't seem like the most obvious solution to the Galaxy's woes and looked like a big risk: he benched captain and centerback Jelle Van Damme in the 33rd minute. Not long after, Jermaine Jones came out after a collision. The result? The Galaxy played better without Van Damme and Jones, who tend to do their own things and expect the team to conform to their styles of play, which has created chaos for the Galaxy.

The second half was maybe the Galaxy's best all season – Giovani Dos Santos was freer to get into pockets where he could get the ball and be dangerous, the central midfield was tighter and more organized, and the Galaxy found two goals. While Onalfo and the Galaxy are keen to spin the improved performance as a positive, there's that alarming, lingering detail: The Galaxy's best half of the season came without one Designated Player and without one TAM player on the field.

Will Onalfo start benching Van Damme or Jones?