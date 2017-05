With Sporting Kansas City staring down three matches in a nine-day stretch, coach Peter Vermes opted to rotate his squad – and that included on the back line. Igor Juliao made his first appearance of the season at right back in place of Graham Zusi, and indeed the Loons targeted the right side in their opening two goals of the match. Igor also got away with a first-half hand ball that should've been a penalty for Minnesota.

Of course, such packed stretches are part of life in MLS and it's a question of whether Vermes and SKC were adequately prepared for it. Sporting Kansas City have been the best defense in MLS by miles, only having conceded three goals in nine games coming into Sunday. But the best defense in the league was too easily rendered ineffective by a single change on the back line.

Zusi came into replace Igor at halftime, but it was too late.