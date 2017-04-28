Steve Birnbaum talks D.C., Europe, and getting back into the USMNT

It’s been a rocky start to 2017 for Steve Birnbaum.

Coming into the year, it looked to be the year the big breakout was set to happen. He had been named D.C. United’s captain after signing a multi-year deal to remain with the club, despite interest from Europe. He’d made 11 appearances with the USMNT and looked to be an option at center defense for years. It was his time.

Then he was left out of the USMNT side for two World Cup qualifiers, not selected by new head coach Bruce Arena. D.C. United stumbled early in the season, dropping their first two games in March. Following a re-pairing with Bobby Boswell in defense, United found their stride, but Birnbaum’s season was again put on hold when he suffered a concussion in a loss to New York Red Bulls.