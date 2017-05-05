Who are the best soccer players to follow on social media?

Who's the best athlete to follow on social media? Some are great for their sense of humor, some are great for their lavish lifestyles, and some are great just for the pure variety. Whatever the reason, a number of the planet's best footballers are also fun to follow off the pitch as well.
Here are some of the best to do it on these here internets.
Michy Batshuayi
Michy Batshuayi signed for Chelsea over the summer and immediately became a must-follow on Twitter. His page is filled with him being hilariously goofy, roasting fans and just generally living his life. Nothing is off limits.
Michy's just having fun out there. He doesn't care who he @'s, or who's chatting to him, he's just here for the jokes. Like the time he called out FIFA for making his passing rating too low.
Batshuayi loves to roast his teammates whenever he gets the chance too. This time he took the opportunity to shout out Nathaniel Chalobah for finally making his Chelsea debut after four different loan spells outside the club.
Dele Alli
Dele Alli's great on social media for one thing: his bromance with Eric Dier. The two Tottenham midfielders are best boys, and they are unafraid to let the world know it.
Dele's feed is filled with snaps of him and Dier, snaps of him making fun of Dier, snaps of Dier, you're starting to get the picture here.
Best frands.
Patrice Evra
Mr. "I love this game!!!" may just have the best Instagram account on the entire platform. It's impossible to nail the French defender down, but it's a combination of practical jokes, life wisdom, and... i don't know man, you just have to check it out for yourself.
Evra did the running man with his sons to welcome Gonzalo Higuain, he's ironed shirts while singing on camera, and everything in between.
Like dancing to Desiigner's "Panda" in a panda costume. Standard.
Or singing Marvin Gaye's "Let's Get It On" in a bathrobe alongside Paul Pogba, all the while holding his own France jersey. You NEVER know what you're going to get from Evra.
Faustino Asprilla
Faustino Asprilla may be a former player, but he makes this list just because he's RIDICULOUS.
Just look at this post of him riding a soccer-playing horse in a T-Rex outfit. What more is there to say?
Seriously. What. More. Is. There. To. Say?
Sydney Leroux & Dom Dwyer
Soccer's power couple Sydney Leroux and Dom Dwyer are amongst the best to do it out there. They have fun, they're down to earth, and they're hilarious. Also, they post videos of them ROCKING balls at each other from point blank range, so obviously we're team Syd & Dom.
Both Syd and Dom are hilarious on their own, and they're even better together. It's fantastic.
Anyone want to cop a baby for the low?
Gerard Pique
Gerard Pique is known for one thing on social media: SALT. For a man who has just about everything, he sure has a lot to say. Plus, he looooves his emojis.
Anytime a controversial decision goes the way of Real Madrid, best believe Pique will have something to say about it.
Seriously, if it's a bad decision for Madrid? Pique's on it.
Pique definitely reads the papers too, and he lets the world know how he feels about decisions he doesn't agree with.
Mario Balotelli
Mario Balotelli's feed is vintage Balo. It's a mixture of comedy, everyday observations, pictures with his family, and of course, the requisite amount of stunting for an athlete of his profile.
You never know who you're going to find on Balo's feed. He might pop up with Paul Pogba, or he might post a video of himself sliding through an airport metal detector. You really never know.
There's one thing you can count on though. Balo will always stunt.
Dani Alves
Dani Alves' social media is just pure joy. You'll find him singing, wearing wild outfits, singing, wearing wild sunglasses, singing and... to be honest, you can find just about anything on Alves' page.
In a striking departure from the norm, it's Dani Alves singing while wearing wild sunglasses.
Cristiano Ronaldo
Cristiano Ronaldo's Instagram is hilarious. That's really the only way to put it. The highlights are his awkwardly posed photos by his myriad supercars, but just about everything he posts has such a campy, corporate feel around it. You just have to laugh. It's the best unintended humor page out there.
Of course you'll get his normal action shots.
But what's he looking at? Why's he look so sad? What's he thinking about? We'll never know.
Antoine Griezmann
Antoine Griezmann LOVES American culture. Like really really loves it. He loves rap, he loves basketball, and he loves to post about how much he loves both of those things.
Kid's got hoop dreams. Who are we to stop him?
He really is a huge fan of the NBA.
Paul Pogba
You probably already follow Paul Pogba on Instagram. You know what you're getting. Dancing, smiles, family, dancing, and probably some more smiles.
Pogba loves to stunt, but he loves his family more. We're not mad at it.
But he sure does love to stunt.
When you get to support your family, stunt, and dance all at the same time?
Pogba trifecta.
Neymar
You've got to follow Neymar just to see what sartorial choice he's going to make on a day to day basis.
Sometimes he'll go full Aladdin.
And maybe one day he'll feel like a real superhero.
Let's not forget Neymar loves to get these jokes off as well. Barcelona training is clearly a relaxed atmosphere, and he has some real gems showing off he and the boys clowning in practice.