How to watch Real Madrid vs. Bayern Munich and Leicester vs. Atletico in the Champions League

Tuesday’s coverage begins with pregame show at 2 p.m. ET, simulcast on both FS1 and FS2. After that, Real Madrid and Bayern Munich will square off at the Santiago Bernabeu on FS1 at 2:30 p.m. ET. At the same time, Leicester City will host Atletico Madrid on FS2.
After the matches wrap up, stick around for postgame analysis and highlights.
Real Madrid earned a late win at Sporting Gijon on Saturday to keep their La Liga title charge going, while Bayern settle for a goalless draw against Bayer Leverkusen in the Bundesliga.
The German side will be looking to overturn a 2-1 deficit they suffered in the first leg at home without star striker Robert Lewandowski in the squad. Cristiano Ronaldo scored a brace to lead Real Madrid to the first-leg advantage.
Atletico Madrid rolled to a 3-0 rout against Osasuna in La Liga on Saturday, as Leicester City saw a two-goal lead evaporate in a 2-2 EPL draw against Crystal Palace.
In the first leg between Atletico and Leicester, scoring was at a premium. The lone goal in the 1-0 win came from a penalty scored by Atletico ace Antoine Griezmann. With a 100 percent home record in the competition, Leicester will need to keep that streak going if they're to reach the semifinals.