5 keys to Real Madrid and Bayern Munich’s battle for a Champions League semifinal spot

Real Madrid went to Munich for the first leg of the Champions League quarterfinals and were soundly out-played for Bayern for the bulk of the first hour. But they managed to stay even at 1-1, then went up a man. With Bayern at 10 men, Real stole a late winner and now they await the second leg (Tuesday, 2:45 p.m. ET on FS1) in Madrid with a clear upper hand.
What are the keys to that second leg?
Robert Lewandowski's health
Lewandowski missed the first leg with a shoulder injury and Bayern depserately missed him. Thomas Muller seems to have forgotten how to play soccer, which means that Lewandowski is Bayern's only hope. Whether he's completely fit and in form remains to be seen, but they're going to give him a shot. He can win Bayern this tie on his own, and they very well may need him to do just that.
Who replaces Gareth Bale?
The Welsh winger is out for the match with an injury, so who will step in for him? The good news is that Real Madrid have plenty of options, namely Lucas Vazquez, who has Zinedine Zidane's trust. The Merengues have dealt with plenty of injuries this season -- Bale himself just returned from months out -- but that will pay off now. They have no problem playing without a key player, even one as good as Bale.
Bayern Munich's beat up back line
Mats Hummels and Jerome Boateng are both battling injuries. They could play, but, if they do, how fit they are will be a question. Meanwhile, Javi Martinez is suspended so it's unclear who would step in, if needed. Joshua Kimmich could be called up, or David Alaba. Whoever is at centerback for Bayern Munich, it will not be an ideal situation, and Real Madrid could exploit it.
Will this be won off the bench?
Real Madrid and Bayern Munich are probably the two deepest teams in the world. Real feature the likes of James Rodriguez, Isco, Mateo Kovacic and Alvaro Morata on their bench, while Bayern have Douglas Costa, Kingsley Coman and Joshua Kimmich. This tie could be determined by a substitude, considering how lethal both teams' options are.
Which manager has a trick up his sleeve?
Both Zinedine Zidane and Carlo Ancelotti are pretty straightforward managers. They don't completely change their tactics to match up against opposing teams, and why would they considering how good their teams are. They generally dictate play. But in the rare matchup against a team as talented as them, both Real Madrid and Bayern Munich have to be a little creative. We'll see what Zidane and Ancelotti do.