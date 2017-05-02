How to watch Real Madrid vs. Atletico Madrid in the Champions League semifinals

The Champions League semifinals kick off on Tuesday with the first legs being played this week. La Liga rivals Real Madrid and Atletico Madrid will get things going first as a berth in the Champions League final is on the line.
Here are all the details you need to know to ensure you don’t miss a moment of the action.
Coverage of the match begins Tuesday at 2 p.m. ET with the pregame show on FS1. After that, Real Madrid and Atletico Madrid will square off at the Santiago Bernabeu at 2:30 p.m. ET.
The two foes are intimately familiar with each other, having faced off not only in La Liga for many seasons but having met in four straight Champions League seasons.
Copyright The Associated Press. All rights reserved.AP
Real Madrid scored a memorable (if not dubious) 6-3 aggregate win against Bayern Munich in the quarterfinals. They've rolled domestically, too, keeping Barcelona at arm's length in their fight for the La Liga title.
In their last contest, Real Madrid scraped by Valencia on Saturday. Marcelo's late match-winner have the Merengues back-to-back wins after their late loss to Barcelona in El Clasico on April 23.
Copyright The Associated Press. All rights reserved.AP
Atletico ended Leicester City's Champions League run in the quarterfinals with a 2-1 aggregate win. With a 10-point gap to catch the co-leaders in La Liga, Atletico are fighting to keep hold of their third spot in the table. Should Sevilla leapfrog them, Atletico would drop to the Champions League playoff round.
On Saturday, Atletico streamrolled Las Palmas, 5-0. Kevin Gamiero scored a brace in that match, which served as a rebound from a 1-0 loss against Villarreal the previous matchday.
Getty ImagesGetty Images
Spain Soccer Champions League
There's a lot on the line in the two-legged Madrid derby, so make sure you don't miss a minute of it! Tune into FS1, or download the FOX Sports GO and FOX Soccer 2GO apps to catch it all.
Copyright The Associated Press. All rights reserved.AP