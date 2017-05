The end is in sight. The Champions League semifinals are here, and a spot in the final in Cardiff is within reach. Tuesday's semifinal clash (live, 2 p.m. ET on FS1) pits two extremely familiar opponents against each other: Real Madrid and Atletico Madrid. The two played a Madrid derby less than a month ago, a 1-1 draw on April 8, but here we are again. Two more derbies to decide who gets to show out in the Champions League final.

Here are 7 keys to the first leg of their semifinal tie.