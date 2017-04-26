Who can stop Real Madrid from winning La Liga?

The last time Real Madrid hoisted the La Liga trophy was back in the 2011/12 season. That year was particularly memorable as the Merengues jumped to first on matchday 10 and never looked back, staying at the summit all the way until the end of the season. May 2012 might not seem like too long ago, but think about it this way: The same month Real Madrid last won La Liga is the same month that "The Avengers" came out.

By their standards, it's been a long drought. Watching their crosstown foes Atletico win it once and rivals Barcelona take the title three times, the Madridistas are ready to reclaim the trophy. Fortunately, they control their own destiny. Even with a loss in El Clasico, Real Madrid still have a game in hand and the title's theirs as long as they don't suffer a loss.