Real Madrid set Champions League record with 7th straight trip to the semifinals

After going six years of not making a Champions League semifinal from 2003/04 to 2009/10, Real Madrid have now set a record of consecutive semifinals reached. After knocking off Bayern Munich on Tuesday, the Spanish giants have made it to seven straight Champions League semis. In 62 years of the tournament's history, no other team has accomplished that feat.
It's an impressive record, of course, but how did the Merengues fare after reaching each of those semis?
2010/11
How they got there: In 2010/11, Real Madrid won Group G by a wide margin, winning five and drawing just one match against A.C. Milan, Ajax and Auxerre. They rolled through Lyon and Tottenham in the round of 16 and the quarterfinals, respectively to reach their first semifinal in six UCL seasons.
How they fared: Matched up against their bitter rivals Barcelona, Real Madrid failed to make it out of their semifinal tie. A 2-0 loss in the first leg at home proved to be too tall of a hill to climb, as Barcelona eliminated Real Madrid 3-1 on aggregate.
2011/12
How they got there: Real Madrid went perfect in Group D, winning all six matches while scoring 19 goals and allowing just two. A relatively easy road against CSKA Moscow and APOEL set up a date with Bayern Munich in the semis.
How they fared: Both Bayern and Real Madrid earned 2-1 wins at home, leaving the teams deadlocked even after extra time at the Santiago Bernabeu. The penalty shootout did not go Real Madrid's way. Manuel Neuer kept Ronaldo's opening kick for Real Madrid out, and the German also stopped Kaka's spot kick. A miss from Sergio Ramos and Bayern handling their business saw Real eliminated 3-1 after penalty kicks.
2012/13
How they got there: Real Madrid finished second in their group in 2012/13, finishing three points behind group winners Borussia Dortmund. Not winning the group meant they had to face Manchester United in the round of 16, but they managed a 3-2 aggregate win against the English side. A professional win against Galatasaray in the quarters put them on course to face the team that beat them to the Group D crown.
How they fared: The first leg of their semifinal tie against Dortmund doomed Real Madrid. They lost 4-1, and though they earned a valuable away goal it was still too steep of a climb for them to knock off BVB. The semifinal tie finished 4-3 on aggregate and Real Madrid went home again empty-handed.
2013/14
How they got there: Real Madrid cruised through their group to win it by a comfortable nine-point margin. They beat Schalke in the round of 16 to book a revenge date against Dortmund in the quarterfinals, and they obtained that revenge. Bayern Munich were up next in the semifinals.
How they fared: Real Madrid absolutely routed Bayern in the semis, winning 5-0 on aggregate to reach their first Champions League final since 2001/02. They continued their scoring ways in the final against crosstown rival Atletico Madrid, winning 4-1 to finally win "La Decima," their tenth European title.
2014/15
How they got there: A rather forgiving group draw (Basel, Ludogorets and Liverpool) meant another group win for Real Madrid. Los Blancos knocked off Schalke in the round of 16 and edged by Atletico in the quarterfinals to reach their fifth consecutive semifinal.
How they fared: Juventus awaited Real Madrid in the semis. Ronaldo scored in both legs, but Juventus held firm after 2-1 first-leg win to draw 1-1 at the Santiago Bernabeu. A 57th-minute goal from Alvaro Morata, on loan at Juve from Real Madrid, struck the killer blow.
2015/16
How they got there: Real Madrid battled PSG to the end of their Group A race and emerged as winners by a three-point margin. They routed Roma in the knockout stage and squeaked by Wolfsburg to book passage to yet another semifinal.
How they fared: Manchester City's hearts were ripped out by Real in the semis, undone by an own goal in the 1-0 aggregate loss. Real went onto the final where they faced Atletico yet again, this time in a classic match. The final in Milan went to penalty kicks, where Real Madrid went perfect from the spot to win the trophy, 5-3, after the shootout.
2016/17
How they got there: A weak showing in the group stage meant Real Madrid finished second behind Dortmund. They knocked off Napoli in the round of 16, though, before meeting Bayern Munich in the quarterfinals. That tie, contentious to say the least, saw Real Madrid advance 6-3 on aggregate. In doing so, the Spanish side reached their seventh-straight semifinal in the competition and became the first team ever to do so.
How they fared: Time will tell! If recent history is any indication, making the final means they'll win it. Then again, whoever Real Madrid face in the semifinals won't be an easy out.