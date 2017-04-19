Real Madrid set Champions League record with 7th straight trip to the semifinals

After going six years of not making a Champions League semifinal from 2003/04 to 2009/10, Real Madrid have now set a record of consecutive semifinals reached. After knocking off Bayern Munich on Tuesday, the Spanish giants have made it to seven straight Champions League semis. In 62 years of the tournament's history, no other team has accomplished that feat.

It's an impressive record, of course, but how did the Merengues fare after reaching each of those semis?