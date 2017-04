Dani Carvajal isn't known as a world-class striker of the ball, but the man can put his leg through one when he wants to. He did just that about midway through the first half, launching a low-flying shot that was fizzed toward Neuer's far post. Somehow, the German goalkeeper got low enough to push it aside and keep it out of the net. So incredible was the save that the referee must have assumed it impossible to get to, as he blew for a goal kick rather than a corner. Add in a few more spectacular saves and it was business as usual for Neuer.

