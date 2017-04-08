Takeaways from all 7 of Saturday’s Premier League matches, as the top of the table get it done

Chelsea won't let Spurs in the title race

While Spurs rack up wins, they can't get closer to Chelsea and turn this into a real title race. That's because the Blues keep winning. Once again, Spurs started the day with three points, provisionally making it a four-point gap with Chelsea, but then Antonio Conte's men answered with a win to make it seven points again.

While we bemoan the lack of a title race, it really is astonishing how clinical Chelsea are.