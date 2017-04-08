Takeaways from all 7 of Saturday’s Premier League matches, as the top of the table get it done

Tottenham have been getting better and better all season, and that hasn't stopped. Their thumping of Watford was impressive, all the more so when you remember that they did it without Victor Wanyama, Danny Rose, Kyle Walker or Erik Lamela. Even Harry Kane only made his return from injury as a 60th-minute substitute. If Spurs can play like this and continue to improve in light of injuries, just imagine them at full strength. It may be too late for them to challenge Chelsea for the league, but this team is special.
Getty ImagesGetty Images
Chelsea won't let Spurs in the title race
While Spurs rack up wins, they can't get closer to Chelsea and turn this into a real title race. That's because the Blues keep winning. Once again, Spurs started the day with three points, provisionally making it a four-point gap with Chelsea, but then Antonio Conte's men answered with a win to make it seven points again.
While we bemoan the lack of a title race, it really is astonishing how clinical Chelsea are.
Middlesbrough look done for
Boro are six points from safety and there's no reason to think they can make up that gap. They haven't won a match in the league since December 17 and if they can't manage a single goal at home to Burnley, which they couldn't on Saturday, then what hope do they have?
Getty ImagesGetty Images
A sneaky important win for Manchester City
Manchester City have been holding on to the fourth and final Champions League place, which makes every match they play important, but they'd also gone four matches in the Premier League without a win. With Hull at the Etihad, they desperately needed all three points, and they got it.
It wasn't exactly pretty -- City dominated the first half, but their finishing was awful and only an own goal had them in front -- but it was a win. There are no style points, though. A win is a win, and City got theirs.
Getty ImagesGetty Images
Fraser Forster is terrific
Southampton are comfortably midtable ... again. Those teams often get ignored, and so do some of their players, so a lot of people don't realize just how good Forster is. The goalkeeper is outstanding, and he showed it with a handful of magnificent saves to preserve the Saints' win over West Brom on Saturday. It makes no sense that he's not England's No. 1.
Getty ImagesGetty Images
Liverpool barely avoid disaster
Liverpool couldn't afford another loss to a team in the bottom half of the table, but it looked like that was what was going to happen at Stoke. The Reds looked out of sorts, as is often the case against the league's weaker teams, but three minutes saved them. First, Philippe Coutinho scored, then Roberto Firmino added a winner before the away section had even finished celebrating the first tally.
Had Liverpool lost, they'd be in fourth, just six points clear of Arsenal and Manchester United, both of whom with three matches in hand. This was a must-win for the Reds and they got it ... barely.
Chris Brunskill LtdGetty Images
Swansea City are running out of time
The Swans have been better since hiring Paul Clement, but they're still in the drop zone. They blew a late lead to Spurs midweek and then put in a good showing at the Olympic Stadium, but still lost to West Ham on Saturday. We've reached the point where "better" and "playing well" isn't enough for Swansea. They need points if they want to stay in the Premier League because time is running out.