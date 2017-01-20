Premier League picks: Predictions for every EPL game, like City/Spurs

Saturday: West Bromwich Albion vs. Sunderland

West Brom are exceeding expectations under Tony Pulis, as the Baggies sit comfortably mid-table. They might not play flowing a style, but they're good enough both defensively and offensively to earn their place in the middle of the pack. Sunderland could claw their way out of the relegation zone with a victory, but it's hard to envision that happening. The Black Cats are toothless on the road thus far, and West Brom should hand them their fifth consecutive away defeat.

Final score: West Bromwich Albion 1-0 Sunderland

