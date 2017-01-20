Premier League picks: Predictions for every EPL game, like City/Spurs
There's a lot at stake this weekend in the Premier League, especially at the top of the table. Four different teams could wind up in second place behind Chelsea, as the gap between the current second-place team, Tottenham, and current fifth-placed team, Man City, is just three points. And what a coincidence, those two teams square off on Saturday! Win, lose or draw, here's how we predict each Premier League game for matchday 22 will shake out.
Saturday: Liverpool vs. Swansea City
The latest run of fixture congestion for Liverpool is partly their own fault. An inability to previously put away Plymouth Argyle at Anfield meant a midweek FA Cup replay, which Jurgen Klopp's men won. Even with a run of draws seeing the Reds drop to third in the EPL, they still boast the league's top scoring offense. Swansea's win against Palace two matchdays ago didn't translate to any momentum, as they were trounced by Arsenal last time out. Liverpool are in a bit of a funk and missing some key players, but they should still handle Swansea.
Final score: Liverpool 2-0 Swansea CityPA Wire
Saturday: Middlesbrough vs. West Ham United
All eyes in this match will be on Dimitri Payet ... if he's even there, that is. The game-changing Frenchman has been linked with a move back to Marseille, but Slaven Bilic has been steadfast in the club's desire to keep him. Boro haven't found an answer to their tepid offense, which is last in the league with 17 goals scored. Even if Payet can't play, West Ham have enough quality in both offense and defense to scratch out the away win.
Final score: Middlesbrough 0-1 West Ham UnitedGetty Images
Saturday: Crystal Palace vs. Everton
Sitting clear of the drop on goal difference alone, Palace are in the thick of the relegation battle. Unfortunately for Sam Allardyce and the Eagles, they don't seem poised to add to their point total this Saturday. Everton are on a positive run, winning three of their last four league matches. A 4-0 pasting of Man City has to have their confidence absolutely bubbling. Don't expect Palace to be the team to rain on the Toffees' parade, especially with their Swiss cheese defense.
Final score: Crystal Palace 1-2 EvertonPA Wire
Saturday: Bournemouth vs. Watford
Bournemouth have been leaky at the back recently, letting in at least three goals in four of their last five EPL matches. Their opponents, Watford, haven't done much scoring across the same time frame, however. So it's a battle of a two weaknesses, and we'll have to see how it shakes out. Considering that the last three times these two went toe-to-toe we wound up with draws, that outcome is a safe bet.
Final score: Bournemouth 1-1 WatfordGetty Images
Saturday: West Bromwich Albion vs. Sunderland
West Brom are exceeding expectations under Tony Pulis, as the Baggies sit comfortably mid-table. They might not play flowing a style, but they're good enough both defensively and offensively to earn their place in the middle of the pack. Sunderland could claw their way out of the relegation zone with a victory, but it's hard to envision that happening. The Black Cats are toothless on the road thus far, and West Brom should hand them their fifth consecutive away defeat.
Final score: West Bromwich Albion 1-0 SunderlandThis content is subject to copyright. AFP/Getty Images
Saturday: Stoke City vs. Manchester United
After a run of good form, United are in a race for a Champions League spot. They're unbeaten in 12 straight EPL matches, but hungry for points after a draw vs. Liverpool last matchday. Stoke are coming off of back-to-back wins, and have shot up the table to 9th. On name alone this match might not be a dazzler, but it could be one of the more entertaining matches of the weekend. Still, look for the Red Devils to keep their run rolling in Stoke. Dropped points would be big letdown.
Final score: Stoke City 1-2 Manchester UnitedGetty Images
Saturday: Manchester City vs. Tottenham Hotspur
This weekend's highlight pits two title-hopefuls against each other. Spurs are cruising with a six-match winning streak, while City suffered a disappointing 4-0 hammering at the hands of Everton last weekend. Goals shouldn't be in short supply, as both sides can bang them in, although Spurs boast the league's best defense. Even more telling, Tottenham have only conceded three times in their six-match winning run. Dele Alli and Harry Kane are in scintillating form and could have a field day against City's ramshackle defense.
Final score: Manchester City 1-3 Tottenham HotspurThis content is subject to copyright. AFP/Getty Images
Sunday: Southampton vs. Leicester City
Wins are always important in the Premier League, but it's tough to find two teams more desperate for a quality win that these two sides. Southampton are on a massive skid, losing four straight, while Leicester are trying to distance themselves from the drop zone. The Saints' offense is paltry, at best, scoring just 19 goals so far this season. A win would be huge, but alas, a draw could be on the cards.
Final score: Southampton 1-1 Leicester CityThis content is subject to copyright. AFP/Getty Images
Sunday: Arsenal vs. Burnley
Both sides are in fine form, but the Emirates is still a difficult place to claw out a result. This match reeks of being efficient and clinical, with Arsenal controlling the match. Burnley will hopefully make a run at the Gunners, which could open things up a bit. Then again, the Clarets don't have a very enticing track record away, so seeing them take anything from this match is a stretch.
Final score: Arsenal 1-0 BurnleySipa USA Sipa USA via AP
Sunday: Chelsea vs. Hull City
The Blues bounced back from their loss against Tottenham to take down the defending champs and keep their cushion atop the Premier League. New Hull manager Marco Silva earned a win in his EPL debut last weekend, but the Tigers still have work to do to avoid relegation. With a supposedly healthy (and happy?) Diego Costa back leading Chelsea's attack, this should be an easy win for the Blues at home.
Final score: Chelsea 3-0 Hull CityAMA Sports Photo Agency