These fully animated Premier League crests are pure beauty

The internet is a great place where beautiful things can happen. (A lot of trolling and ugly stuff happens, too, but ignore that for now.) Every now and then, hidden gems get unearthed that we never expected to see.

Have you ever wondered what your favorite Premier League team's badge would look like if it were an animated GIF? Look no further. A UK-based designer named Bailey McElligott did just that, making each crest a moving piece of art. (Sunderland, alas, didn't make the cut for some reason.)

You can check out the logos below or at McElligott's website, along with some of his other work!