6 predictions for 2017 NWSL season: Champion, MVP, Golden Boot and more

Most Valuable Player: Tobin Heath

It's not difficult to imagine Heath as the league's most influential player because that's what we saw from her with the U.S. national team last year, when she was named Female Player of the Year. She was excellent for club as well, but the Olympics and USWNT duties cut into her season, which shouldn't be a problem this year. She is arguably the most creative and technical winger is the world right now, and she's perfected the balancing act of trying to make something out of nothing and picking her moments wisely. Being around a good Portland Thorns team will only help. No wide player can create space and pull apart back lines like Heath can, and she led the league in assists last year for a reason.

We wouldn't mind seeing Marta contend for this award, but the lingering question is how the Brazilian will fit in with the Orlando Pride.