What is every team’s top need in the NWSL draft?

FC Kansas City: Centerback or right back

The Blues look a little thin in the striking force -- although Shea Groom carried the load impressively well last season -- but they should get some reinforcements soon: Amy Rodriguez seems ready for a return now that she's been called into the national team's January camp and Sydney Leroux shouldn't be too far behind. Rather, the biggest area of concern is across the back line.

They've still got Becky Sauerbrunn, who is excellent, but Yael Averbuch had to fill in alongside her there last season -- Averbuch did a solid job, but she would be best used in the midfield. Brittany Taylor remains the first-choice right back but she could slot in the centerback role, so FCKC could go after a right back who can get up and down the flanks in transition more.