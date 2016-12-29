The 15 most valuable soccer clubs in the Americas

We already know that Europe's soccer clubs account for the world's most valuable ones, but what about in the Americas? Forbes Mexico has compiled a ranking of the most valuable clubs in North and South America. A number of stateside MLS teams do pretty well here. Although the valuations do differ a bit from the ones Forbes USA put out of MLS clubs earlier this year, the figures are expected to be more of a rough estimate than a precise number.

15

Sporting Kansas City (USA): $165 million

Gary Rohman Gary Rohman/MLS/USA TODAY Sports

14

Toronto FC (Canada): $180 million

Kevin Sousa Kevin Sousa-USA TODAY Sports

13

Portland Timbers (USA): $185 million

Jaime Valdez Jaime Valdez-USA TODAY Sports

12

Club America (Mexico): $187.6 million

LatinContent LatinContent/Getty Images

11

Sao Paulo (Brazil): $188.3 million

Getty Images Getty Images

10

Houston Dynamo (USA): $215 million

Thomas Shea Thomas B. Shea-USA TODAY Sports

9

Orlando City SC (USA): $240 million

8

New York City FC (USA): $255 million

Brad Penner Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports

7

Seattle Sounders (USA): $260 million

Troy Wayrynen Troy Wayrynen-USA TODAY Sports

6

LA Galaxy (USA): $265 million

Kelvin Kuo Kelvin Kuo-USA TODAY Sports

5

Monterrey (Mexico): $270 million

LatinContent LatinContent/Getty Images

4

CD Guadalajara (Mexico): $273.1 million

LatinContent LatinContent/Getty Images

3

Gremio (Brazil): $320.9 million

Brazil Photo Press LatinContent/Getty Images

2

Palmeiras (Brazil): $ 480.1 million

Getty Images Getty Images

1

Corinthians (Brazil): $532.7 million

Getty Images Getty Images

