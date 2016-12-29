The 15 most valuable soccer clubs in the Americas
We already know that Europe's soccer clubs account for the world's most valuable ones, but what about in the Americas? Forbes Mexico has compiled a ranking of the most valuable clubs in North and South America. A number of stateside MLS teams do pretty well here. Although the valuations do differ a bit from the ones Forbes USA put out of MLS clubs earlier this year, the figures are expected to be more of a rough estimate than a precise number.
Sporting Kansas City (USA): $165 million
Toronto FC (Canada): $180 million
Portland Timbers (USA): $185 million
Club America (Mexico): $187.6 million
Sao Paulo (Brazil): $188.3 million
Houston Dynamo (USA): $215 million
Orlando City SC (USA): $240 million
New York City FC (USA): $255 million
Seattle Sounders (USA): $260 million
LA Galaxy (USA): $265 million
Monterrey (Mexico): $270 million
CD Guadalajara (Mexico): $273.1 million
Gremio (Brazil): $320.9 million
Palmeiras (Brazil): $ 480.1 million
Corinthians (Brazil): $532.7 million
