Who are the most efficient goalscorers in European history?

Monaco beat Dortmund 3-1 on Wednesday, advancing to the Champions League semis by a 6-3 aggregate scoreline. With his first-half header, Falcao took his total to 45 goals in just 50 European appearances, making him the most efficient scorer in European history*.

With an average of 0.90 goals per game in UEFA club competitions, Falcao is tops, but who else makes the list?

*Minimum 20 games - Includes all UEFA club competitions: UEFA Champions League/European Champion Clubs' Cup, UEFA Europa League/UEFA Cup, UEFA Cup Winners' Cup, UEFA Super Cup, UEFA Intertoto Cup, European/South American Cup