Who are the most efficient goalscorers in European history?

Monaco beat Dortmund 3-1 on Wednesday, advancing to the Champions League semis by a 6-3 aggregate scoreline. With his first-half header, Falcao took his total to 45 goals in just 50 European appearances, making him the most efficient scorer in European history*.
With an average of 0.90 goals per game in UEFA club competitions, Falcao is tops, but who else makes the list?
*Minimum 20 games - Includes all UEFA club competitions: UEFA Champions League/European Champion Clubs' Cup, UEFA Europa League/UEFA Cup, UEFA Cup Winners' Cup, UEFA Super Cup, UEFA Intertoto Cup, European/South American Cup
Kevin Hector
Goals per game average: 0.80
Club(s): Derby County
Scoring record: 16 goals in 20 games
Denis Law
Goals per game average: 0.80
Club(s): Manchester United
Scoring record: 20 goals in 25 games
Kees Kist
(Pictured fifth from left)
Goals per game average: 0.80
Club(s): AZ Alkmaar, Paris Saint-Germain
Scoring record: 20 goals in 25 games
Jupp Heynckes
Goals per game average: 0.82
Club(s): Borussia Mönchengladbach
Scoring record: 45 goals in 55 games
Ivan Mraz
Goals per game average: 0.82
Club(s): Slovan Bratislava, Sparta Praha, Dukla Praha
Scoring record: 18 goals 22 games
Alfredo Di Stefano
Goals per game average: 0.83
Club(s): Real Madrid
Scoring record: 50 goals in 60 games
Lionel Messi
Goals per game average: 0.83
Club(s): Barcelona
Scoring record: 97 goals in 119 games
Ferenc Puskas
Goals per game average: 0.86
Club(s): Budapest Honvéd, Real Madrid
Scoring record: 37 goals in 43 games
Stephane Guivarch
Goals per game average: 0.86
Club(s): Auxerre, Rennes, Newcastle
Scoring record: 24 goals in 28 games
