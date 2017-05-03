How to watch Monaco vs. Juventus in the Champions League semifinals

Coverage of the match begins Wednesday at 2 p.m. ET with the pregame show on FS1. After that, Monaco and Juventus will square off at the Stade Louis II at 2:30 p.m. ET.
The two foes have faced off four times before in the Champions League, once in a two-legged semifinal and again in a two-legged quarterfinal. Juventus have two wins in their past meetings, while Monaco have one. The two teams have drawn once.
ANSAAP
Juventus enter the match on a high, having knocked off mighty Barcelona in the quarterfinals. The Old Lady shut down Lionel Messi & Co. en route to a 3-0 aggregate win.
On the domestic front, Juventus settled for a 2-2 draw at Atalanta. A late equalizer from Atalanta's Remo Freuler ended Juventus' three-game winning streak in Serie A.
ANSAAP
High-scoring Monaco ended Borussia Dortmund's Champions League run in the quarterfinals. After a winning performance in a 2-3 first leg, Monaco brought even more heat with a 3-1 at home.
Things are looking up on the Ligue 1 front, too. Monaco sit atop the table, three points clear of PSG with a game in hand. In their last match, Monaco knocked off Toulouse.
There's a lot on the line in the two-legged semifinal clash, so make sure you don't miss a minute of it! Tune into FS1, or download the FOX Sports GO and FOX Soccer 2GO apps to catch it all.
This content is subject to copyright.AFP/Getty Images