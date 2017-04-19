7 takeaways from Monaco’s emphatic win vs. Dortmund in the Champions League quarterfinals

From playoff qualifying to the semifinals, Monaco's amazing Champions League story is still being written. With a 3-1 win on Wednesday, the French side ensured they'd be among the competition's final four teams with a 6-3 aggregate after both legs.
They did it the way they've done it all season long, with determination at home and a bit of magic from their young stars.
Here are 7 takeaways from the match:
Roman Burki should have done better early
Dortmund were already in a hole coming into the match, and a questionable save from their goalkeeper dug them even deeper. Monaco defender Benjamin Mendy was given freedom to run through the Dortmund defense all the way to the edge of the box before he let a driven shot rip. It had power but was right at Burki, and the Swiss keeper managed to only parry the ball back into danger when pushing it out for a corner would have been preferable. Instead, Monaco pounced on the second chance and Dortmund were down a goal in the third minute.
Newsflash: Kylian Mbappe is still good
It's hard to believe that Mbappe is just 18 years old. The spotlight of the Champions League haven't made him shrink, either. They've done quite the opposite. He's the first player to score in each of his first four Champions League knockout matches and he's done it in just about every imaginable way. He scored some beauties in the first leg, but he had a pure poacher's goal for Monaco's first. The Frenchman pounced on a rebounded shot and cooly finished to give his side the early lead.
Dortmund almost had the perfect first-half response
After being gobsmacked by Monaco's early effort, Dortmund nearly got one back. There was just one problem: the woodwork. Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang earned a free kick on the outside of the Monaco box, which Nuri Sahin lined up to take. His curling effort beat the wall and Monaco keeper Danijel Subasic, but unfortunately couldn't beat the post. Minutes later, Monaco had their second and really put Dortmund behind the 8-ball.
Monaco were relentless on their counterattack
As Dortmund pushed for a goal, Monaco were content to sit back and soak up the pressure. When they were able to pluck the ball away from Dortmund's attack, they were off to the races. The fullbacks joined the attack and it seemed like every pass the Monaco players picked was the right one. Eventually Dortmund found a breakthrough, but with the talent the German side have it was bound to happen. Staying a threat on the counter was a wise call for Monaco.
Thomas Tuchel whiffed with his starting XI
When the initial starting XI came out, it was surprising to not see at least one of either Christian Pulisic or Ousmane Dembele among them for Dortmund. Of course, it's difficult to know what tactical nuance Tuchel had in mind when his team went down a goal so early, but he certainly pulled the plug on the three-man back line early enough to know it wasn't working. Dembele came on around the quarter-hour mark and instantly made an impact. He added a much-needed attacking dimension to Dortmund and even popped up with an assist on Marco Reus' consolation strike in the second half. It'd be interesting to see how things would have went had Dembele gotten a full 90.
Kudos to Monaco's defense
The defensive unit of Monaco has been shaky the past few Champions League matches, but they've stepped up when needed at home. After holding Man City to one goal in the round of 16, Leonardo Jardim's defense stood up to the test of a very attack-minded Dortmund squad. If they can figure out how to stop being so porous on in away matches, they'd do themselves a massive favor.
It was nice to see Marc Bartra back
Still on the mend from wrist surgery after last week's bus bombing attack, Bartra sat in the dugout with his fellow teammates. The result didn't go Dortmund's way, but it was good to see him back in the black and yellow of BVB. If his recovery goes according to plan he should be back on the pitch with Dortmund in a few weeks.
