Here are the 12 cities officially in the running for an MLS expansion team

MLS keeps expanding and with the league already set to go to 24 (Minnesota and Atlanta this season, Los Angeles next season and Miami at a later date), they've set their eyes on teams 25-28. They'll announce teams 25 and 26 later this year, with two more to follow.

But where will those four teams come from? They'll be chosen from this list of 12, the cities that submitted bids to MLS by Tuesday's deadline. Now the jockeying begins, but only between the cities on this list. They're the only teams officially in the mix now.

