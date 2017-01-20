Grading every MLS team’s coaching situation

Colorado Rapids, Pablo Mastroeni: C

The success of the Rapids in 2016 seemed to take everyone by surprise, including perhaps even the Rapids. After back-to-back seasons at the bottom of the Western Conference, Mastroeni figured out what worked with an improved roster – an ultra-defensive, if not a bit ugly, approach. It was a style that fit the way the former Rapids defensive midfielder played, and it seemed to rest largely in the team's mentality, rather than merely tactics. That's risky business though – if the Rapids don't experience another dream start like that did last year, it's going to be a lot tougher to motivate the players in the same way. After two disaster seasons, Mastroeni got more time to turn things around than many expected, and some will wonder if the sudden turnaround was a bit of a fluke.

Gary A. Vasquez

Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports