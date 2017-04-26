The 10 best bargains in MLS

These are the 10 players whose teams are getting them at a steal.
Salary listed is their guaranteed compensation for the season.
Kellyn Acosta (FC Dallas): $280,000
Acosta is getting paid a decent amount by MLS standards, but he's still a steal. This is a 21-year-old who is as well-rounded a midfielder as there is in the league and only getting better. He's now made his way into the national team and is off to a red hot start to 2017. Not only are Dallas one of the best teams in MLS in large part because of Acosta, but if they ever dod ecide to sell him, he'll probably command a tidy transfer fee. All of that was less than $300,000? That's unreal.
Joe Bendik (Orlando City): $174,083
Bendik didn't get a ton of credit last season because Orlando City conceded their fair share of goals, but he was terrific and has been even better in 2017. Now with the Lions defending better, and winning too, he's starting to get recognition as one of the league's best backstops.
Mauro Diaz (FC Dallas): $880,890
Diaz is, by far, the highest paid player on this list and he's out until the summer with a torn Achilles so if he can't return to 100 percent then this looks awfully silly. But you know what else looked awfully silly? FC Dallas trying to figure out how to play without him in last year's playoffs. They were still a good team, but Diaz is the difference between them being good and the best in MLS. He dictates tempo and where on the field the game will be played, not to mention is a deadly passer in the final third. He runs the game and would be worth three times what he's getting paid.
Joevin Jones (Seattle Sounders): $96,166
The Trinidad and Tobago international might be the biggest steal in the league. He's turned himself into one of the best fullbacks around and helped Seattle capture MLS Cup a year ago. The only problem for the Sounders is his contract is running out and they may lose him to Europe for nothing, but they've got him on the cheap for now.
Cyle Larin (Orlando City): $192,000
Larin is only one of the best strikers in MLS, just turned 22 years old and only getting better. He's on pace for 34 goals this season, a number he almost assuredly won't hit, but he will be at or near the top of MLS's goalscoring list. And all for $192,000? It's an amazing deal, and has everyone wondering how much longer he'll be in Orlando before jumping abroad.
Brooks Lennon (Real Salt Lake): $53,004
Lennon was once one of the United States' top prospects, but he hit a wall at Liverpool and somewhat fell off the map. He's only 19 years old, though, and now he's at Real Salt Lake for a pittance, where he's already broken into the starting lineup. At the very least, he's a pretty good MLS player. He might even be a star. And RSL are only paying him 53,000?
When Lennon first joined RSL, it was on loan from Liverpool. Now, Liverpool don't list him on their team so he may be with Salt Lake full time, or a free agent after the season. Whatever happens then, it's pretty clear he's a bargain for now and one RSL need to keep around after the season (probably with a significant raise).
Tim Parker (Vancouver Whitecaps): $99,600
Parker is one of the steadiest defenders in MLS. He doesn't do anything extraordinary, but the Whitecaps can always count on him to get the job done. In a league where finding dependable and well-rounded defenders, that's nothing to sneeze at. He's also just 24 years old and improving. Amazing, he doesn't even cost Vancouver $100,000-per-year. It's a steal.
Ignacio Piatti (Montreal Impact): $450,000
Piatti isn't cheap, but he's also one of the best players in MLS and one of the most valuable. The Impact completely depend on him, which makes sense considering he scored 17 goals and added six assists this season. Most teams would have to pay a player who produces like him at least seven figures. Montreal have Piatti for less than half that.
Cristian Roldan (Seattle Sounders): $137,000
Osvaldo Alonso is, understandably, the star of the Sounders midfield. And Seattle also throw Clint Dempsey, Nicolas Lodeiro and Jordan Morris out there, so spotlight can be hard to come by in rave green, but Roldan took a massive step forward last year and has continued to grow this season. He's as tidy a player as you'll find in an MLS midfield and still just 21 years old too.
Walker Zimmerman (FC Dallas): $205,000
Zimmerman got his first U.S. senior team call up in January and by the end of the month, Bruce Arena couldn't say enough good things about him. That's why he was back on the team for the Americans' March friendlies.
It might not be long before Zimmerman is the best defender in MLS, and he's already teaming with Matt Hedges to make up the league's best centerback pairing. Unbeatable in the air, smart in reading the game and making huge strides with the ball at his feet, Zimmerman is turning into a special player. And Dallas have him for just $205,000.