Looking back at MLS’s previous international All-Star Game opponents

Major League Soccer made a major announcement on Saturday, revealing the latest opponent for the MLS All-Star Game. Since the mid-2000s, MLS has scheduled overseas opponents to take on the best of the best in MLS.
MLS first played an international opponent in 2003, C.D. Guadalajara, and since 2005 the league has scheduled overseas opponents to take on the best of the best in MLS.
With Real Madrid next on the slate, let's take a look at how MLS has fared in the summer showcase on Aug. 2.
2003 — MLS All-Stars vs. Guadalajara
Venue: Home Depot Center, Carson, Calif.
Final score: MLS 3-1 Guadalajara
2005 — MLS All-Stars vs. Fulham
Venue: Columbus Crew Stadium, Columbus, Ohio
Final score: MLS 4-1 Fulham
Getty Images
2006 — MLS All-Stars vs. Chelsea
Venue: Toyota Park, Bridgeview, Ill.
Final score: MLS 1-0 Chelsea
2007 — MLS All-Stars vs. Celtic
Venue: Dick's Sporting Goods Park, Commerce City, Colo.
Final score: MLS 2-0 Celtic
Getty Images
2008 — MLS All-Stars vs. West Ham United
Venue: BMO Field, Toronto
Final score: MLS 3-2 West Ham
Getty Images
2009 — MLS All-Stars vs. Everton
Venue: Rio Tinto Stadium, Sandy, Utah
Final score: MLS 1-1 Everton (3-4 on penalties)
Getty Images
2010 — MLS All-Stars vs. Manchester United
Venue: Reliant Stadium, Houston
Final score: MLS 2-5 Man United
Manchester United
2011 — MLS All-Stars vs. Manchester United
Venue: Red Bull Arena, Harrison, New Jersey
Final score: MLS 0-4 Man United
Getty Images
2012 — MLS All-Stars vs. Chelsea
Venue: PPL Park, Chester, Penn.
Final score: MLS 3-2 Chelsea
Getty Images
2013 — MLS All-Stars vs. Roma
Venue: Sporting Park, Kansas City, Kansas
Final score: MLS 1-3 Roma
John David Mercer
2014 — MLS All-Stars vs. Bayern Munich
Venue: Providence Park, Portland, Oregon
Final score: MLS 2-1 Bayern Munich
Jaime Valdez
2015 — MLS All-Stars vs. Tottenham Hotspur
Venue: Dick's Sporting Goods Park, Commerce City, Colo.