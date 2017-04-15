Looking back at MLS’s previous international All-Star Game opponents

Major League Soccer made a major announcement on Saturday, revealing the latest opponent for the MLS All-Star Game. Since the mid-2000s, MLS has scheduled overseas opponents to take on the best of the best in MLS.

With Real Madrid next on the slate, let's take a look at how MLS has fared in the summer showcase on Aug. 2.