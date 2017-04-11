Borussia Dortmund flooded by messages of support after explosions near team bus Caitlin Murray @caitlinmurr Apr 11, 2017 at 4:09p ET On Tuesday as Borussia Dortmund's team bus was departing for their Champions League fixture, three explosions went off, damaging the bus and injuring player Marc Bartra. While details of what happened are still being pieced together, the soccer community was quick to offer its support to BVB and Bartra. AP BVB was set to face Monaco and Monaco fans at the stadium chanted support for BVB. The team tweeted: "Our fans who travelled to Dortmund is sympathize with the fans and people before what happened!" Messages of support came from around Germany as well, including Bayern Munich defender Jerome Boateng. Wolfsburg was one of many Bundesliga teams to offer its support. Hertha Berlin in the Bundesliga also voiced support. Hannover said: "We are with BVB in our thoughts and, to Marc Bartra, wish you get well soon." Schalke also sent support to their fellow Bundesliga team and Bartra. Stuttgart in Germany's second division wrote: "We are thinking of you and wish you a speedy recovery, Marc Bartra!" Messages came from around the world too. Sergio Ramos of of Real Madrid added his support. Barcelona in Spain voiced support for BVB and Bartra. Valencia wrote: "Valencia wishes to express its full support to Marc Bartra, BVB and the German fans after the explosion in Dortmund." Support came from the United States as well. The former U.S. national team player and current head of soccer operations at New York City FC shared support. Arsenal in the Premier League also spoke up. The Mexican national team wrote:"We are sorry about what happened, friends. We are with you, BVB." The Mexican federation also voiced support, writing: "We're sorry about what happened in Germany. Our solidarity to BVB." Monarcas Morelia in Liga MX wrote: "We're sorry about what happened to the BVB bus and express our support." Rony Lopes of Lille in France also spoke out. Ibai Gomez from Deportivo Alaves in La Liga expressed support. Next Gallery 8 What clubs will all of Monaco's amazing young players leave for this summer? Start Gallery »