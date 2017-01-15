7 things we learned from Manchester United and Liverpool’s 1-1 draw

Liverpool missed their absent players

Sadio Mane is gone because of the Africa Cup of Nations and Nathaniel Clyne missed his first match of the season with a rib injury. Liverpool could have used both as they sometimes struggle to keep up with the pace and lacked dynamic players in the attack. Considering the Reds were missing a pair of important players, and it showed, they are probably pretty pleased to get the draw at Old Trafford.

