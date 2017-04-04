9 questions ahead of Manchester United and Everton’s battle for a European spot

Is Paul Pogba fully fit?

Paul Pogba missed United's last two matches due to a hamstring injury, and sat out for France over the international break, but he's back in training ahead of the clash with Everton and is expected to play from the start. Hamstring issues can be tricky though, and it doesn't take much to re-aggravate a hamstring injury if players rush back too soon.

Pogba's presence is needed in United's midfield, and the match against Everton is vitally important, but there's always the risk of losing him for longer should he come back too soon. We won't know if he's fully fit until he steps out on the pitch, but it's a big question mark for United.