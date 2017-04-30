Manchester United’s injury woes have gone from bad to worse

Just when it seemed like Manchester United couldn't be worse-off with injuries, Sunday's 1-1 draw to Swansea happened. Another two players were added to the list, and now it's a doubt as to what squad Jose Mourinho will have available for Thursday's Europa League fixture.
Here are all the latest injuries:
Luke Shaw
Left back Shaw, who has managed to play in only four Premier League matches this season, went out of Sunday's match after just nine minutes.
As Mourinho put it: "I think Luke Shaw's must be a big injury, because to leave the pitch after 10 minutes I am expecting a very big injury."
Eric Bailly
Now Manchester United have no proven centerbacks in their squad after Bailly limped out of Sunday's match in the 61st minute.
Bailly has been United's best defender this season. but he's now out in addition to Phil Jones and Chris Smalling. With him out of the lineup, United may have to turn to midfielder Michael Carrick, or even go deep in the youth ranks for an answer at centerback.
Chris Smalling
The centerback was not in the 18 for Sunday's match and he's now missed nine matches for Manchester United.
Phil Jones
Mourinho was hopefully Jones would be back to action soon, even calling on him and Smalling to step up and try to play earlier this week. But his recovery seems to be slow-going as he wasn't in Sunday's 18-man squad.
Marcos Rojo
Another centerback, another injury, except Rojo is out for the season after tearing his ACL in Manchester's recent Europa League fixture vs. Anderlecht.
Timothy Fosu-Mensah
Add one more defensive injury to the list. Fosu-Mensah, a defensive midfielder who can slot in the back line as needed, is also out. He went down in a challenge in Thursday's Manchester derby and Mourinho has hinted the injury may keep him out for a significant chunk of time.
Paul Pogba
Manchester's most expensive player and linchpin in the midfield was ruled out of Sunday's match with a knock. He's now missed two matches and it's unclear when he'll be back.
Zlatan Ibrahimovic
He tore his ACL and is out for the season. Now, the question is whether the 35-year-old can make a return to Manchester United next season or if he'll bounce back somewhere else.