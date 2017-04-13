Who are Manchester United’s biggest threats to win the Europa League?

Manchester United's best chance of getting into next season's Champions League is by winning the Europa League. Finishing in the Premier League's top four looks increasingly unlikely (although not impossible), while the path is clear in Europe's second cup competition.
Who could stop the Red Devils? These are their strongest challengers (and they're not especially strong):
Ajax
The Dutch giants don't have the incredible talent of teams past, but they are right there in the Eredivisie title race, just a point back of Feyenoord. They don't have a single star, but there is plenty of depth in the squad and upwards of five players who can be a goal scoring threat. They're led by Davy Klaassen, who could pick apart a sleeping Red Devils defense if the two teams ever meet.
Besiktas
Besiktas are running away with the Super Lig title. Like Ajax, they don't have a superstar on their team, but Cenk Tosun is starting to find his stride and could cause some problems. Their biggest problem is they play Lyon in the quarterfinals.
Olympique Lyon
It looks like Lyon have the best chance of taking down Manchester United ... if they get the chance to. First, they have to topple Besiktas, but they have a nice squad. They're fourth in Ligue 1 (admittedly far behind third place Nice) and, most importantly, have some players who could win a tie by themselves. Alexandre Lacazette, in particular, is a match-winner and could put Lyon on his back.
Schalke
Schalke have had a disappointing season, sitting 10th in the Bundesliga, and they haven't really had a decent run of form all season, but look at their squad. When you have Max Meyer, Leon Goretzka, Nabil Bentaleb, Guido Burgstaller, Klaas-Jan Huntelaar, Alessandro Schopf and Yevhen Konoplyanka, you have a chance. If they can get it together in Europa League, watch out.