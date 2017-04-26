Here are all the injuries that have piled up for Manchester United and Manchester City ahead of the derby

The 174th Manchester Derby is going to be absent a few big names this year. Injuries have hit both United and City hard throughout the season, and it's not any better going into the derby on Thursday. With City sitting in fourth, and United just below, in fifth, this one has the highest of stakes attached to it, in addition to the already intense rivalry between these two teams. Both teams need a win, but what players won't be on the field to help their teams seek out the three points?
Phil Jones - Manchester United
Manchester United have a big problem in the back. They've got just one proven healthy center back in Eric Bailly, while Phil Jones and Chris Smalling are still technically considered unfit. Jones broke his toe in a challenge with Smalling in training back in March, but he could make the lineup against City on Thursday.
Chris Smalling - Manchester United
Chris Smalling's on the same list as Phil Jones, and he may or may not be fit for the Manchester derby. If Mourinho has his way, they'll both play.
“If I was Smalling or Jones, I would play Thursday with anything, I would do a last push,” said Mourinho.
“If they have a crazy mentality like I have, they would. If they are a safe thinking and they are surrounded by people with the same mentality as they have, it’s more time. More cautious.”
It's up in the air whether or not he'll be in the lineup.
Marcos Rojo - Manchester United
Marcos Rojo is the most recent of the United defenders to go down, but he won't be back anytime soon. With a torn ACL, he's facing a lengthy recovery, and his absence leaves United with just Daley Blind to partner Eric Bailly in the center of defense.
Juan Mata - Manchester United
Juan Mata is coming off groin surgery, and the little creator will definitely miss the Manchester Derby. In his place, any of Henrikh Mkhitaryan, Jesse Lingard, Anthony Martial or even Ashley Young could step into the team.
Paul Pogba - Manchester United
On Wednesday, Jose Mourinho confirmed Pogba wouldn't take place in the City match with a muscular injury picked up against Burnley. Ander Herrera is healthy, but it'll probably be Marouane Fellaini or Michael Carrick to step in for Pogba in midfield.
Zlatan Ibrahimovic - Manchester United
United lost Rojo and Zlatan during the Anderlecht match, throwing their already thin squad into even further disarray. Marcus Rashford stepped up in a big way for United against Chelsea, and he'll probably be called on once again to replace the Swede up front against City. Anthony Martial is also an option, but Mourinho doesn't seem too high on the Frenchman.
John Stones - Manchester City
John Stones sat out of the FA Cup loss to Arsenal loss with a hamstring injury, and he'll miss the derby against Manchester United as well. In his place, Pep Guardiola has both Vincent Kompany (finally) healthy, and Nicolas Otamendi available, and in a pinch, he could use Aleksandar Kolarov through the center once again.
Bacary Sagna - Manchester City
Bacary Sagna has a groin injury as well, and he'll likely continue to sit out against United. In his place, Guardiola will probably count on Pablo Zabaleta at right back.
Ilkay Gundogan - Manchester City
Ilkay Gundogan was looking like the perfect man for City's midfield before he suffered a serious knee injury. He hasn't played since December, and despite reportedly being well ahead in progress from his return, he still won't be back until July at the earliest. In his place, any one of the players who replaced him initially will step in. Yaya Toure, Fernandinho, or Fabian Delph could all see time against United.
David Silva - Manchester City
David Silva injured his hamstring in the FA Cup loss to Arsenal, and he'll be out against United. He's been one of City's best performers this year, but Guardiola will have to count on Kevin De Bruyne, Leroy Sane and Raheem Sterling to provide the fantasy in Silva's absence.
Gabriel Jesus - Manchester City
Gabriel Jesus burst onto the scene with a real bang in January before breaking his foot, but he could just be back for the Manchester Derby. It was rumored that he might make a reappearance against Arsenal, but there's an even better chance he'll return against United.