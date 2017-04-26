Here are all the injuries that have piled up for Manchester United and Manchester City ahead of the derby

Chris Smalling - Manchester United

Chris Smalling's on the same list as Phil Jones, and he may or may not be fit for the Manchester derby. If Mourinho has his way, they'll both play.

“If I was Smalling or Jones, I would play Thursday with anything, I would do a last push,” said Mourinho.

“If they have a crazy mentality like I have, they would. If they are a safe thinking and they are surrounded by people with the same mentality as they have, it’s more time. More cautious.”

It's up in the air whether or not he'll be in the lineup.