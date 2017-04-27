5 takeaways from Manchester City’s testy draw against Manchester United

The Manchester derby might have lacked goals, but it didn't lack drama. United looked content to play for a point, which they got despite losing a man late in the 0-0 draw. It's also good news for Liverpool (and Arsenal to a lesser degree).
Here are five takeaways from the match:
Anthony Martial and Marcus Rashford were up for it
Mourinho's side were happy to absorb pressure and try to break on the counter, primarily through Rashford and Martial. The two United youngsters preformed admirably, attacking down the flanks with their blazing speed for much of the game. The end product went missing, but the duo at least managed to put pressure on City when they were in possession.
City just couldn't capitalize
With the way United were defending, quality chances were tough for City to come by. They had an early effort that could have opened up the match denied by the woodwork, though, off the boot of Sergio Aguero. After Kevin de Bruyne collected a ball out wide and fired in a delightful cross, Aguero squared but the ball just nailed the post and went wide. No harm done and City didn't fare much better offensively after that until they had an extra player for a short spell.
How did Ander Herrera miss?!
The first half ended 0-0 but it could have been far different if either side could finish. Aguero's was unlucky, but Herrera's was just painful. Marcus Rashford curled in a free kick just near the stroke of half time that sailed all the way to the back post and found an unmarked Herrera. From point blank range, he didn't even manage to force a save out of Claudio Bravo, who likely would have been beaten with any ball on frame. Granted, Herrera isn't a tried-and-true goal-scorer, but wow.
Martin Atkinson let them play early
As a derby game it was expected to be chippy. There were several early tackles that could have warranted a card — looking at you, Nicolas Otamedi — but Atkinson didn't brandish any cards. As a result, temperatures escalated. Players went in hard on tackles and yet there was nothing leaving Atkinson's pocket. Surprisingly, things didn't get out of hand, until ...
Marouane Fellaini lost his mind again
The last 10 minutes turned into a zoo. Fellaini picked up a yellow card, the match's first caution, but then flew off the handle. He chased down Sergio Aguero to lay another foul on him, then got up and head-butted the Argentine with the referee staring at the whole incident. Atkinson showed the United midfielder a deserved straight red and United had to play the final four minutes of regulation and subsequent stoppage time down a man. It didn't bite United in the end, but what an absolute lack of composure.
